By Lawrence Enyoghasu

The President, Nigerian Wrestling Professional Federation, John Uche has said that President Mohammad Buhari will unveil 2021 Nigerian professional wrestling tournament, Battle Ground, in May.

Speaking to press at the mock tournament which held in National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos at the weekend, Uche stated that the main tournament “ Battle Ground” will hold in six states, believing that the wrestlers are fully prepared, pleading with the president to provide extra support to see the sport grow.

“The sport is the oldest sport in Nigeria and we are here to bring it back. It was one of those sports that bond families but was over overlooked due to the emergence of new games. Our wrestlers are ready for the Battle Ground which will be unveiled by Buhari,” he stated.

According to the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Eze Chukwdi Ndukwe Nwosu, an earlier shutdown of the stadium delayed the time frame of the tournament.