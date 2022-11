From Uche Usim, Abuja

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Mr Godwin Emefiele on Tuesday disclosed that the redesigned naira notes hitherto slated for unveiling on December 15 have been brought forward to Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

He also ruled out an extension of the lifespan of the old notes, insisting that by January 31, 2023, the old notes cease to become legal tender.