From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will inaugurate the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) list and unveil the manifesto and policy document of All Progressives Congress (ACP) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, at the State House Banquet Hall tomorrow.

The list of the leadership of the APC campaign council, released few weeks ago, generated controversy among party chieftains and key stakeholders who alleged that some party interests were not reflected.

The controversy prompted the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, to write a letter where he protested the alleged sidelining of members of the National Working Committee.

Already, Tinubu has directed the leadership of the campaign council to liaise with governors on the platform of the party, the national chairman and other aggrieved interests to harmonise their positions.

Reacting, a source in APC said with the final harmonisation of the list and directors, the campaign council was ready to hit campaign grounds across the country with President Buhari leading the charge.