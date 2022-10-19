From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday, at the State House Banquet Hall, inaugurate the much-awaited Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) list and unveil the manifesto and policy document of All Progressives Congress (ACP) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The list of the leadership of the APC campaign council, released a few weeks ago generated some controversy among party chieftains and key stakeholders who alleged that some party interests were not carried along.

The controversy prompted the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, to write a leaked letter where he protested the alleged sidelining of the members of the National Working Committee.

Already, Tinubu has directed the leadership of the campaign council to liaise with governors on the platform of the party, the National Chairman and other aggrieved interests to harmonise their positions.

Reacting, a source in APC said that with the final harmonisation of the list and directors, the campaign council is fully ready to hit the campaign grounds across the country with President Buhari leading the charge.

“APC and our candidates are ready to start our campaign now. We have a united front and full housekeeping has been done. The president will inaugurate the campaign council on Friday and also launch our manifesto which we are taking to Nigerians.

“We are sure of victory because Nigerians still trust APC and believe in our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu to deliver the goods. Our candidate is competent and he is the best among all contestants,” the source said.