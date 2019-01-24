Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted the National Minimum Wage Bill to the National Assembly.

His Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, confirmed this State House Correspondents, yesterday.

He said the bill was transmitted to the parliament earlier yesterday but declined to give details of the content of the bill.

He said: “Well, Mr. President has transmitted the communication, in respect of the minimum wage. The bill has been transmitted to the National Assembly and it is inappropriate to speak on it until it is read.”

The development comes barely 24 hours after the National Council of State approved N27,000 while the Federal Government said it would increase then new minimum wage to N30,000 for federal workers.

Meanwhile, Buhari has assented to the Discrimination Against Persons with disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018.

Enang, in a statement, explained that the Act prohibits all forms of discrimination on ground of disability and imposes fine of N1, 000, 000 for corporate bodies and N100, 000 for individuals or a term of six months imprisonment for violation concurrently it guarantees right to maintain civil action for damage by the person injured against any defaulter.

The Act also provides for a five-year transitional period within which public buildings, structures or automobile are to be modified to be accessible to and usable by persons with disabilities, including those on wheelchairs.