Nigerians have at different times emphasized the urgent need to arrest the roller-coaster relationship between the Executive and National Assembly.

Jerome-Mario Utomi

The first opinion that is formed of a leader’s intelligence says Niccolo Machiavelli is based on the quality of men he has around him. When they are competent and loyal he can always be considered wise, because he has been able to recognize their competence and to keep them loyal. But when they are otherwise, the ruler is always open to adverse criticism; because his first mistake has been in the choice of his ministers.

Like most ideological debates, we cannot believe more than this statement remains as true as it was then; particularly as the nation recently witnessed how Mr. President despite his ‘virtues and attributes’ was booed and jeered at during the presentation of the 2019 budget before the members of the National Assembly.

While the writer sympathizes with Mr. President on who’s shoulder presses the weight of this awkward occurrence, it hardly needs to be said that it is not only our patriotic duty to condemn the actions of the lawmakers, it is both our moral and civic responsibility to do so – and we must rise to that responsibility.

However, nobody can deny that this avoidable accident may not have occurred in the first instance if Mr. President and his men had proactively explored the facets of hidden politics(within the house) that revolves around strategy and tactics, leadership and power as well as presented a budget/speech that is symmetrical in content and free of incongruities/innuendos.

The reasons for the above position in the writer’s opinion are barefaced and come in double fold.

First, apart from the fact that this author in a recent article titled; Nigerian Democracy And The Fading Light of Integrity, advised the government that the current instinct in the country reveals that; jeers pervades the nation’s political sphere while fears has displaced reason-resulting in an entirely separate set of consequences – irrational hatred and division, well-meaning Nigerians had also in different times and places emphasized on the urgent need to arrest the roller-coaster relationship between the Executive and National Assembly to no avail.