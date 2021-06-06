Eminent Nigerians yesterday gathered to pay their last respect to Chief (Dr.) Joseph Nnabuchi Nwodo, elder of the immediate past President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo. The late Nwodo was laid to rest in his country home at Ukeh in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

A delegation from President Muhammadu Buhari, led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Dr Chris Ngige, as well as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Deputy Governors of Enugu and Ebonyi states, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo and Dr. Kelechi Igwe, respectively, were among the dignitaries at the funeral.

Other members of the presidential delegation who witnessed the event were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Geoffrey Onyeama; the Minister of State for Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor; the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang.

Also present at the burial ceremony were the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi and members of the National Assembly from the South East geopolitical zone and beyond as well as Senator Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo and his wife, Pat, Senator Ken Nnamani, Hon. Justice Centus Chima Nweze and some members of the Bench.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Amb Prof. George Obiozor, four Catholic bishops and numerous priests, were among the dignitaries at the burial Mass said at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Ukehe.

Born in January 19, 1944, late Nwodo was a prominent politician and a former member of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC). He died on March 10, 2021 at the age of 77.