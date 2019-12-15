Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in strong terms the alleged execution of four aid workers by terrorists in North-eastern Nigeria, saying the defeat of evil by good is inevitable, “no matter the pyrrhic victory evildoers seem to win.”

This is even as he has urged all insurgents once again to lay down their arms, and rejoin decent humanity.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he was saddened by the development and commiserated with the families of the aid workers, who had offered themselves to serve humanity at grave risks.

In the same vein, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon said in a statement that the international community was saddened by the killing of the four aid workers.

The four aid workers were among the six-member humanitarian team from Action Against Hunger, abducted by Boko Haram near Damasak in Mobbar Local Government in the northern part of Borno on July 25. One of the abductee aid workers was reportedly executed in September leaving only Grace Taku, the only lady still in Boko Haram