Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in strong terms the alleged execution of four aid workers by terrorists in North-eastern Nigeria, saying the defeat of evil by good is inevitable, “no matter the pyrrhic victory evildoers seem to win.”

This is even as he has urged all insurgents once again to lay down their arms, and rejoin decent humanity.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he was saddened by the development and commiserated with the families of the aid workers, who had offered themselves to serve humanity at grave risks.

In the same vein, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon said in a statement that the international community was saddened by the killing of the four aid workers.

The four aid workers were among the six-member humanitarian team from Action Against Hunger, abducted by Boko Haram near Damasak in Mobbar Local Government in the northern part of Borno on July 25. One of the abductee aid workers was reportedly executed in September leaving only Grace Taku, the only lady still in Boko Haram captivity.

“I am deeply saddened and outraged by the news of the tragic killing of four aid workers, who were held captive by the armed group for almost five months,” Kallon said.

He said his thought went to the families, relations and friends of the slain aid workers for the “unspeakable pain and hardship” the killing of the four men by Boko Haram has caused them.

He also pleaded for immediate release of the only lady, Grace Taku, still with the insurgents and the other victims abducted by the terrorists.

“This is another sad day for the people of Nigeria and the humanitarian community supporting them,” the UN envoy said. He said the four men devoted their lives to helping the mist vulnerable communities in Borno, “driven by solidarity and humanity despite the risks.” Six aid workers from Action Against Hunger (AAH), an international humanitarian organization, were kidnapped by Boko Haram at Damasak in Mobbar Local Government, northern part of Borno on July 26 on their way to deliver aid materials to victims of insurgency. One of the team members was reportedly killed in September.

The incident was the fourth in the line of murder of aid workers by Boko Haram after their abduction in Borno State since 2015.