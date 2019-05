Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting the President of the United Nations General Assembly, María, Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

She arrived at the Villa about 11:40 am, for a meeting scheduled with the president for 12noon.

Ministers and other top government officials are also billed to be part of the meeting expected to last for 30 minutes.