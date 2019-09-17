Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to intervene in curbing incidences of allegations of genocide in the English speaking part of Cameroon.

So far, about 35,000 persons from Southern Cameroon are taking refuge in Cross River State as a result of crisis in Cameroon.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on the alleged onslaught on the Southern Cameroon and its diplomatic consequence on Nigeria, a group of people under the aegis of Nigerian Ambazonian Sovereignty Recognition Society (NASORES), explained that Cameroon had been encroaching on the Nigerian territory in Boki axis of Cross River State after taking over Bakassi Peninsula.

National Director of NOSORES, Cletus Obun, former lawmaker in Cross River State House of Assembly, said a timely intervention by President Buhari will halt the crisis threatening the country surrounded by Franco-phone countries. Obuh recalled with dismay the judgment that ceded Bakassi to Cameroon, adding,”we considered the known and surreptitious politics surrounding the so-called World Court judgment on Bakassi Peninsular and the consequent Green Tree Agreement. Neither Nigeria nor the people of Ambazonia find solace in this.”

Community leader from Southern Cameroun who lives in the United States, Edwin Ngang, said the political elite from the Southern Cameroun have been cowed by the government of the country hence they have not made effort to fight for the people.