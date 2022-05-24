From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday called on executives of banking institutions in West Africa to forge a closer collaboration to tackle economic challenges confronting the sub-region.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari spoke when he had audience with a delegation from the West African Bankers Association (WABA), led by its President, Thierno Seydou Nourou Sy, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The President noted that the sub-region must find a common understanding and ground to address low access to financial services and recovery from post COVID-19 pandemic.

He told the association, founded in 1981, and which brings together over 250 commercial banks and 15 institutions from across West Africa, that, for many centuries, African countries have traded with one another without a formalized and structured system.

The President, however, noted that over time, global trade has become more complex and organized.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

He expressed confidence that the rollout of the African Continental Free Trade Area would be a turning point in how African countries trade with each other.

“More importantly, we will turn the page in ensuring that we deepen and expand our industrial capabilities by making sure we export less of what we have been endowed with in primary or raw form, and convert larger portions of these resources into finished materials.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“That will allow us to benefit from the revenue earned from the added value of exporting a finished product,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Speaking further, the Nigerian leader declared: “Our ability to overcome the current phase of our development lies in our resolve to work jointly via our regional and sub-regional organizations where we can all reach a common understanding to fight against a common enemy.

“This is one of the reasons I am delighted with the strides ECOWAS has been making towards unanimity and forging alliances with a goal to resolve issues that confront the sub-region.

“I believe that this is also the approach that is being followed in the West African Bankers’ Association and the West African Monetary Union.”

Commenting on ongoing efforts to synchronize monetary and fiscal policies through WABA, the President challenged the association to work towards finding a common ground, despite the unique macro-economic challenges that each member-state faces.

He pledged that Nigeria will always be ready to support efforts that are geared towards improving the lives of all its citizens ”as long as they do not place us at a disadvantage.”

The WABA President lauded the lead role Nigeria plays in African economy, adding that President Buhari’s leadership was also well appreciated.

“That’s why we are here for counsel and guidance for the financial sector in West Africa,”he said.

He urged President Buhari to be an advocate for greater inclusion for WABA in ECOWAS structure, also noting that one of the challenges with the banking system is capacity building, and urging Nigeria to set up a training academy for the industry.