President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities to play its roles adequately to enable the government to realise its objective of lifting 100 million citizens out of poverty.

The president gave the charge in Abuja, yesterday, when he received members of the newly established Governing Council of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

“I’m enjoining you as a team of the commission to realise that your work forms a critical aspect in achieving the objective of our administration to removing 100 million Nigerians out of poverty. I’m, therefore, looking forward to commissioning projects and programmes of high impact to the disabled community in line with this vision.

“Your appointments were no mistake as you were all selected after careful evaluation and assessment of your good conduct and contribution to the society and the disabled community in Nigeria.

“The task before you is enormous. You must work diligently towards ensuring that government is able to touch the lives of our fellow citizens with special needs despite our limited resources.”

The president said that his administration would continue to give effect to treaties that give inclusivity to persons with disabilities.

According to Buhari, Nigeria is a signatory and a state party to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities which seeks to promote the inclusion of persons with special needs in all development efforts globally.

He, therefore, pledged that his administration would continue to give effect to all global, regional and sub-regional treaties that seek to improve the lives of the disadvantaged citizens.