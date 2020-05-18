Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday urged governors to work closely with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in order to engender better harmony in the daunting task of checking the pandemic.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Mr Buhari spoke during an online meeting with the Governors’ Forum, disclosing that the PTF had briefed him on next steps in the national response to the pandemic, ‘and I have directed that they work very closely with the Governors.’

Buhari said the pandemic was ‘beyond technology, power, and resources’, noting that countries that had all those were recording highest casualties round the world.

‘We have to be very careful. We need to continue to educate and persuade the people to accept the reality of the situation, and do all that is necessary to stay safe,’ the president said to the governors.

The statement revealed that the meeting also discussed economic and security issues, among others, with the governors commending the president on the ‘leadership and direction’ he has given the country in combating COVID-19.

President Buhari participated in the meeting video conference at the Council Chambers at the State House, Abuja.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, led members of the forum in the online meeting.

The Minister of Finance, Budget, National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Mr Godwin Emefiele; and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, were also at meeting with Buhari inside the Council Chambers.