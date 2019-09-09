The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, (MAN) has been given the task of creating development strategies that would boost industrialisation in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari last week at the 2019 Exhibition and 47th Annual General Meeting, AGM, of the Association in Lagos, reminded the manufacturers that the sector remains the key driver in the economic development of any nation.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments, Adeniyi Adebayo, pointed out that developing a sustainable industrial environment would require collective efforts, adding that his administration would continue to reposition the manufacturing industry for effective performance.

He also commended MAN for its contributions toward economic development of the country through manufactured goods.

Buhari also urged the manufacturers to continue to discover and develop strategies that would fully make Nigeria an industrialised nation. He assured them that the ‘Next Level’ agenda of his administration would consolidate the gains and achievements of the first tenure as well as expand the national frontier for more economic growth and development.

He said: “You will believe with me that the last four years have been tough; this administration is working toward repositioning the economy through the diversification policy.

“The ‘Next Level’ Agenda of the government will continue to support the manufacturing industry and protect relevant manufacturers to ensure that they are not saddled with those goods that can be produced locally.

“We have the resources and manpower to produce most of the needed goods in the country and with the manufacturers’ collaboration; the nation’s productivity will be improved.”

Also at the event, Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Afreximbank, announced a donation of $500 million to MAN from the bank.