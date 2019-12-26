Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule to make good governance his priority in order to leave a lasting and favourable legacy.

He gave the charge while congratulating the governor on his 60th birthday.

According to a statement by Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “Life is the most invaluable gift from God and we should use our birthday to thank our creator and reflect on life, with humility.”

The President, who wished the governor “many more years and good health’’, advised him “not to rest on his oars because the task of fulfilling campaign promises is even greater than the campaign efforts.

“I urge you to make good governance your watchword because your good performance will be the yardstick by which your tenure will be judged for years to come. I wish you happy birthday and more prosperous years ahead,” Buhari added.

Read also: Kogi NUJ felicitates with Faleke at 60

In a similar vein, President Buhari has congratulated foremost advertising practitioner and Chairman of Troyka Holdings, Biodun Sobanjo, on his 75th birthday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari joins the media, particularly the advertising industry, in celebrating the marketing communications consultant for many years of lofty achievements, recognitions and awards, following his investments in an integral part of the economy that has created jobs, equipped many with skills for start-ups and attracted the global spotlight.

He noted that Sobanjo carefully and painstakingly explored advertising as a profession and business, and diligently mentored many to follow his steps by creating a learning hub and supporting academic institutions with ideas and facilities.

The President expressed the belief that, as Sobanjo turns 75, his wealth of experience and knowledge will continue to inspire more people into entrepreneurship, especially in the creative industry which has turned more dynamic and vibrant with many opportunities for the adventurous.

President Buhari prayed that the advertising expert be granted a longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep investing in the country and its citizens.