From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari (retd) has lauded the Nigerian Armed Forces for maintaining peace, unity and stability in the country, urging them to remain apolitical in discharging their duties.

Buhari, speaking on Monday, at the opening ceremony of the 2021 annual conference of the Chief of Army Staff, added that democracy can not strive where there is insecurity.

The president, who was represented by the Chief of Defence Staff, General LEO Irabor, reinstated the commitment of his administration to the welfare of the Nigerian Army.

Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) who spoke through the Director Army, Defence Ministry, Sunday Attah, said he is confident that the insecurity activities in the country will soon be a thing of the past.

He further appreciated the Nigerian Army for reducing the level of insecurity in the country through their selfless services.

“It is imperative to state that the activities of Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province are being curtailed to the barest minimum in adherence to the Commander-in-Chief’s directives. I am confident in the capability of our Armed Forces to decimate these terrorists and this must be achieved soonest.

“Let me also congratulate the Nigerian Army for the critical role it has played in ensuring the defence and security of our dear country Nigeria. This has been made possible by the visionary leadership and direction of our noble President especially in the area of addressing the security challenges in the country.

Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya in his remarks stated that the successes of the Nigerian Army are based on constant training and collaboration with other security agencies within and outside the country.

He stressed that the Nigerian Army within the year has also undertaken military exercises across the country to enhance the capacity of troops to tackle emerging security challenges.

“The successes achieved by the NA in its operations could be attributed to constant training. It is in recognition of this essential determinant that the NA placed a high premium on the training of personnel. Within the year under review, NA has organized several training exercises and courses both within and outside the country for personnel.

“The NA has also collaborated with foreign countries to support its training effort. So far, a sizeable number of infantry and engineer personnel have been trained on counter-terrorism and counter-improvised explosive devices. Currently, we have NA personnel undergoing advanced infantry training being conducted by some of our foreign partners in-country. These trainings are aimed at building our capacity to tackle the evolving security challenges in the country.”

