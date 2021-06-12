From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged universities in the country to give more attention to entrepreneurship trainings in their in order to produce graduates that will be job creators instead of job seekers.

Buhari said this in Nsukka on Saturday during the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) 49th convocation ceremony for the conferment of masters degree, doctorate degree and award of honorary doctorate to 4 eminent Nigerians.

He said that universities had a vital role to play in finding solutions to the problem of unemployment in the country.

According to the president, “i challenged our universities to continue to emphasise more on entrepreneurship trainings so that graduates will be able to become job creators instead of perennial job seekers

“I have no doubt that universities have vital role to play in finding solutions to the problem of unemployment in the country.

“UNN being the first indigenous university in the country will always be an institution of historical importance, “he said.

The President tasked experts in department of Conflict Resolution in higher institutions to use their wealth of knowledge to find lasting solutions to religion and tribal tension in the country.

“I know UNN and other institutions in the country offer courses on conflict resolution.

“Experts in this department should use their wealth of knowledge to find lasting solution to the problem of ethnic and religious tension in the country ,”he said.

Speaking further Buhari said his administration was committed to addressing the needs of tertiary institutions by maintaining high budgetary allocation to Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TEDFUND).

“My administration is committed to addressing the needs of our tertiary institutions in the country.

“Staff of tertiary institutions in the country on their part should address problems of poor work ethic and the albatross of prolonged and recurrent industrial actions by staff, “he said.

The number one citizen who was represented in the occasion by Minister of State for Education, Mr. Emeka Nwajuba commended Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice-chancellor of UNN for numerous success recorded since he assumed office as the VC of the university.

“I commend the VC and management for numerous success recorded by UNN and urged them to keep it up.

“I congratulate the graduates of UNN in this convocation and wish them the best in future as well as invite them to join other compatriots in the task of nation building, ” the President said.

Also, the Minister of Transportation, Chibike Amaechi who delivered the convocation lecture titled; “Inequality and dignity of man,” said;

“The that UNN founding fathers established the university to ensure dignity and equality of Nigerians being the first indigenous university in the country.

“Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe the first president of Nigeria and founding father of UNN is not only Nationalist who believed in equality but restoring the dignity of man.

“I commend UNN for continuing to uphold the ideals and dreams of its founding fathers,”he said

Amachi said the poverty and inequality in the country was not the handiwork of Buhari administration but was inherited from his predecessor.

“the present administration has done both infrastructural development and empowernent of citizens through its various programmes.

“it’s on record that Buhari administration since inception in 2015 has lifted over 10m citizens out of poverty as well as fighting of corruption in order to restore the dignity of the country’s economy

In his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor announced that a total of 3,497 were awarded with Postgraduate Degree and Diploma.

“I am happy to announce that 3,497 postgraduate degree and diploma of the University were awarded at the 49th conversation.

“This comprises 859 Doctorate degrees, 2,385 Masters degrees and 253 Postgraduate Diplomas,” he said

Also in his address, the Chancellor of the University, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife challenged graduands and awardees to rise and contribute to the development of society and humanity.

Those confered with honorary doctorate degrees : the Managing Director, Future Concerns, Mr. Anthony Uzoma Oguike, an Engineer and the Chairman and CEO of Oriental Energy, (Doctor of Business Administration).

Mrs. Nnenna MaryAnn Obiejesie, the Group Executive Director of Obijackson Group of Companies, (Doctor of Business Administration).

Jacob Olupona, a Professor of African and African American Studies at Harvard University, (Doctor of Learners).