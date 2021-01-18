From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

President Muhammadu Buhari, Governors Hope Uzodimma, and Willie Obiano have felicitated with seasoned diplomat and administrator, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on his 88th birthday.

Anyaoku was born in Obosi, Onitsha, Anambra state on January 18, 1933.

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, Buhari hailed the former Secretary General of the Commonwealth for a life that keeps learning and growing in wisdom, knowledge and experience.

The president acknowledged the worthy contributions of Anyaoku to the development of the country, starting out as a young Foreign Service Officer, and reaching the pinnacle of his career through vision and diligence, and consistently projecting Nigeria as a great nation.

Buhari extolled the statesmanship of Chief Anyaoku in always counselling leaders and the citizenry alike, particularly bringing a global context to issues and policies, and using his extensive network of international friends to support the country’s efforts in deepening good governance, democracy and sustainable development.

He prayed that the Almighty God will strengthen him in good health, and grant him the grace for greater support to the nation he loves so much.

Governor Uzodimma of Imo State described Anyaoku as a rare breed of Nigerian with an enviable national and international image.

He said Anyaoku has contributed immensely to the economic, social and political development of the Nigeria, and that his contributions to the unity of the country cannot be under-estimated.

Governor Uzodimma recalls that Anyaoku’s career at the Commonwealth brought a lot of benefits not just to Nigeria and Africa but to the Commonwealth countries and the global community.

Governor Uzodimma said Nigeria is blessed to have the likes of Anyaoku around and healthy, and contributing their quota for the betterment of the country.

Similarly, Governor Obiano hailed Chief Anyaoku as an important gift which Anambra State gave to the world.

“The people and government of Anambra State led by Governor Obiano, who has already called him on the phone to wish him a happy birthday, are in solidarity with Chief Emeka Anyaoku as he marks his 88th birthday. We pray for more years of sound health, wisdom and devotion to the public good.

“He is arguably the most famous and honoured of all Commonwealth Secretary Generals ever. During his tenure, the Commonwealth became a very important institution for the struggle for democracy, human rights and dignity of the human person.

The whole world remembers how the organisation fought to save Ken Saro-Wiwa, the Nigerian writer and Ogoni environmental activist from execution during the Sani Abacha dictatorship.