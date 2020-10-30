Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his promise to bring police officers responsible for misconduct as well as the looters to justice.

In his Eid-el-Maulud message, he urged all citizens and the youths in particular, to shun all negative tendencies as manifested in the recent hijacking of peaceful protests to loot and destroy public and private property.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari urged that as Muslims in Nigeria join others all over the world to mark the Eid-el-Maulud, citizens should use the occasion to reflect on the virtues of the Holy Prophet by showing love and understanding for fellow citizens while exhibiting patience, honesty, sincerity, kindness and generosity in all their undertakings.