From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Leadership of the All Progressives Congress APC Nasarawa State Chapter is soliciting for the usual support and solidarity from its teaming members to come out on mass to support the state Government as President Muhammadu Buhari visit the state commission projects executed by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

In a press statement issued on behalf of the party, by its State Publicity Secretary, Otaru Douglas, made available to Daily Sun Correspondent on Wednesday, saying the party admonished citizens, loyal party members, and stakeholders particularly those with political ambition and their supporters to conduct themselves with all sense of decency and decorum in line with the party’s constitution and the electoral laws which prohibits any form of campaigns.

Stating that no party member, aspirants or their supporters are allowed to engage in open display of posters or banners of any sort as campaign materials except that of the president and the Governor.

The All Progressives Congress, Nasarawa State, enjoined all and sundry to be good ambassadors of the party and the state, while reiterating that the visit of the President is solely for the commissioning of projects and not for campaigns.

Adding that it will not hesitate to sanction any of its member or members who violates this order no matter how highly placed.