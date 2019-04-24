Mohood Adebayo
President Muhammadu will today pay a oneday working visit to Lagos State durIng which he will inaugurate projects being executed by the outgoing administration of Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, including the multibillion naira Oshodi Transport Interchange,
The president will also inaugurate the rehabilitated 10-lane Oshodi-Muritala Muhammed International Airport Road; the 170-Bed Ayinke House (Maternity Hospital)) at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.
Also, the president will inaugurate the Lagos State Theatre at Oregun, Ikeja; new 820 Mass Transit Buses.
As a result of this, there will be traffic diversions to ensure a hitch-free movement for the president.
In a statement by the Commissioner for Trans- portation, Ladi Lawanson, traffic would be diverted from Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way (coming from the Presidential Wing of Murtala Mohammed Air- port to LASUTH Under Bridge), Kodesoh Road, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Kudirat Abiola Way.
It will also affect the popular Ikorodu Road (be- tween Ojota Intersection and Anthony Interchange), Oworonshoki-Apapa Ex- pressway (between Anthony and Oshodi Transport Interchange), International Airport Road to the Local Wing of the airport to Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way back to Obafemi Awolowo Way.
The ministry said the aforementioned roads would be cordoned off once, when necessary while Obafemi Awolowo Way and part of Mobolaji Bank-Anthony would be closed to traffic on three occasions within the specified period as they are central to the president’s itinerary.
It advised motorists to avoid those roads where necessary and make use of alternative routes of their choice.
“But where it becomes inevitable for the highlighted roads to be made use of, patience and cooperation with traffic managers should be the watchword.
“While all inconveniences as a result of these diversions are highly regretted, traffic managers (or enforcement & security agents) shall be positioned at all strategic intersections to allow for orderly vehicular movement.”
