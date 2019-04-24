It will also affect the popular Ikorodu Road (be- tween Ojota Intersection and Anthony Interchange), Oworonshoki-Apapa Ex- pressway (between Anthony and Oshodi Transport Interchange), International Airport Road to the Local Wing of the airport to Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way back to Obafemi Awolowo Way.

The ministry said the aforementioned roads would be cordoned off once, when necessary while Obafemi Awolowo Way and part of Mobolaji Bank-Anthony would be closed to traffic on three occasions within the specified period as they are central to the president’s itinerary.

It advised motorists to avoid those roads where necessary and make use of alternative routes of their choice.

“But where it becomes inevitable for the highlighted roads to be made use of, patience and cooperation with traffic managers should be the watchword.