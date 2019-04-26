President Muhammadu Buhari is in the United King- dom, on a private visit, according to the Presidency, in a statement released yesterday morning.

The president is expected to return to country on May 5, according to his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Buhari, said Adesina, took off from Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, after an official visit.

“He (Buhari) is expected to commission developmental projects especially in the sectors of education, healthcare and roads.

“At the end of the visit, president Buhari will be proceed- ing to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5,” Adesina said.