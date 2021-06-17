From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday arrived Maiduguri, Borno State capital for a day visit.

Buhari who arrived the capital at about 9:55am, proceeded to commission some projects executed by the Borno State government.

He commissioned the Government Technical College Njimtilo, Senate Building of the State University, mega schools among others. The president also addressed troops in the Frontline of the war against insurgency.

President Buhari in a remark before commissioning a higher Islamic School said he had a biggest impression that Nigerians love him.

“I contested three times before I became the president. I went to all the states in Nigeria and people come to me. I saw it myself. So my commitment to serve is to pay back the love Nigerians has shown me,” he declared.