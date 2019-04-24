Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Baring any last minute changes, President Mohammadu Buhari is expected to visit Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Thursday, April 25.

Though there is no official statement, two senior officials of the state government who are also cabinet members confirmed that the president will be in Maiduguri on a one-day working visit, where he will commission some projects executed by the state government.

“The president will commission mega schools, the State University and the new industrial hob of the state,” the official, who is also on the planning team, disclosed. The state commissioner of information, Dr Bulama, could not be reached.

An advance team from the presidential villa arrived the Borno capital Wednesday, even as preparations to receive the president are in high gear. Most of the major roads in the city have been painted.

A brief security meeting was held in the Maiduguri Goverment House on Tuesday afternoon to put finishing touches to security arrangements ahead of the presidential visit.

A convoy of military vehicles with soldiers, combat policemen and other security personnel was seen moving into some areas within the city Wednesday afternoon.

Security sources say the president will pay a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Borno and commission a few projects before departing to Abuja by Thursday afternoon. President Buhari’s visit would be the first state working visit to Borno since his first election in 2015.