Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Barring any last minute change, President Mohammadu Buhari is expected to visit Maiduguri, Borno State today.

Though there is no official statement, two senior officials of the state government who are also cabinet members confirmed the president will be in Maiduguri on a day working visit during which he will commission some projects executed by the state government. “The president will commission mega schools, the state university and the new industrial hob of the state,” the official who is also one of the planning team members disclosed.

Commissioner of Information, Dr. Bulama could not be reached for comments.

Advanced team from the presidential villa arrived the state capital yesterday even as preparations to receive the president are ongoing. Most of the major roads in the city have been painted. A brief security meeting was held in the Maiduguri Goverment House, yesterday afternoon to put finishing touches to security arrangement.

Secutiy sources said the president will pay a courtesy visit on the Shehu of Borno and commission some projects before returning to Abuja by afternoon. The visit would be Buhari’s first state/working visit to Borno since his first election in 2015.