From Abel Leonard, Lafia

President Muhammadu Buhari is in Nasarawa State for a two day working visit and on his first day on arrival, commissioned Four State Government Projects of Engr. Abdullahi Sule in Lafia the State Capital.

The projects commissioned are Lafia Cargo Airport initiated by the immediate passed Governor of the State Senator Tanko Almakura and completed by Engr. Abdullahi Sule, also commissioned is Skills and Vocational Institute named after the State First Military Administrator Late Wing Commander Abdullahi Ibrahim Vocational and Skills Aquasition Centre Lafia, Lafia Bus Terminal Named after an elder statesman and Commissioner in the then Benue/Plateau the late Marafan Lafia Yahaya Sabo and Shinge-Kilema Road all are fresh projects of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Aside the state government projects, the President commissioned two federal government projects which are the Lafia office of Central Bank of Nigeria CBN and the Akurba Power Sub-Station named after the former Governor of the State Senator Tanko Almakura as “Umaru Tanko Almakura Power Sub-Station.

The President commended the Governor for completing projects of his predecessors as well as initiating new ones and urged him not to recent in doing his best for the people.

Governor Abdullahi Sule who took the President round the projects thanked him for the visit and reassured him of the support and respect of the people of Nasarawa State to his government and personality at all times thus appreciated the federal government projects in the state which he said would improved on both social and economic status of the people.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Governors of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong, that of Kogi State Yahaya Bello and Kebbi State Atiku Bagudu and Deputy Governors of Benue and Ebonyi States were on ground to support Governor Abdullahi Sule received the President.

Similarly, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN,Minister of Aviation and that of Science and Technology were also around.

From the state front, the three Senators Abdullahi Adamu, Tanko Almakura and Godiya Akwashiki as well as Minister of State Science and Technology Barr. Muhammed Hassan Abdullahi, House of Representative Members and other sons and daughters of the State holding key positions were not left out.

The Nasarawa State Number Three Citizen, the Speaker of the State Assembly Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi led other members of the House to received the President.

The President also paid Homage to the Emir of Lafia justice Sidi Bage Muhammad (Rtd) in his palace.