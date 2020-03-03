Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that his administration would not be blackmailed by criminals to abandon the current military operations against them.

This is even as he expressed deep sadness and regret over the latest bandits attack in Kaduna State that killed several people and left many injured.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President noted that reports received, revealed that the bandits are unleashing their fury and frustration on innocent people because of the ongoing military and police offensive against them in the Birnin Gwari and Kaduru forests.

President Buhari assurest the people of Kaduna State and other parts of the country that his administration would continue to deploy all available resources to fight “these cold-hearted bandits with a view to bringing them to their knees.

“These criminals should make no mistake that they can establish a reign of terror on the people without feeling the full might of the government which was elected to protect the citizens,” he warned.

The President, while commiserating with the victims of what re called “this heinous attack” in Kaduna State, sent a strong warning to the killers:

“The criminals cannot be lucky always; we are determined to frustrate and defeat them, and no matter how long they run or where they hide, they would be smoked out and brought to justice.”