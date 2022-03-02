From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to get more interested in working with security agencies to tackle the myriad of insecurity facing the country.

He made the call at the opening ceremony of the Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC), in Abuja, saying security was everybody’s business. The president, who said his administration has zero tolerance for kidnapping, especially of school children, said more could be achieved in bringing law and order to various parts of the country with the full cooperation of citizens.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

A statement by presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, quoted Buhari as extolling the courage and bravery of security agencies and service chiefs in promoting peace and order in the country.

“Security is not just a military concern, but a challenge for all Nigerians. No matter the amount of money invested in military operations, without the support of the people, display of patriotism and preparedness for everyone to be ready to take ownership of securing our environment, success will be limited. Consequently, we must look beyond the military and the security agencies for enduring solutions to the security challenges we are facing.”

Buhari said the administration had put in place measures to adequately support the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies with modern equipment, manpower training and finance in their operations in Nigeria and other international assignments.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He assured that the issue of kidnapping that have bedevilled the country in the recent past was being tackled with all seriousness.

“I have directed that all cases relating to security breaches, economic sabotage and wanton destruction of lives and property across the entire nation be immediately addressed. Let me add here that the Armed Forces have been deployed in virtually all states of the federation to combat any security challenges,” he said.

Buhari said security outfits in the country deserved commendation for their efforts in tackling issues of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism.

“I am proud of the achievements of the security agencies in dealing with issues of terrorism, insurgency, banditry and the so-called unknown gunmen in the North West and other parts of the country. These issues and challenges are being professionally handled by the Armed Forces and other security agencies with improved intelligence operations and effective collaboration in the Armed Forces and other agencies. For this, I commend the Chief of Defence Staff, the service chiefs, Inspector General of Police and all other agencies that have been toiling day and night to ensure the safety of lives and property,” he said.

Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), said Nigerians had put up resilience in the face of challenges, adding that security outfits should also be aware of the rights of citizens.