Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned bandits in the country to surrender their weapons, or face ‘disgraceful and violent end.’

He gave the warning in a meeting with Governor Aminu Bello Masari, at the State House on Thursday night, according to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The president assured people and government of Katsina State of renewed efforts and review of operations to improve the security of lives and property in the state, and other parts of the country.

He said bandits who have committed crimes against innocent citizens in the state and across the country will not be spared.

The president said more decisive military operations against bandits in Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger, Katsina and Kaduna States will be undertaken.

President Buhari commiserated with Masari over the loss of lives from attacks by bandits, which include District Head of Yantumaki, Alhaji Atiku Maidabino, and APC Chairman in Batsari Local Government Council, Alhaji Abdulhamid Sani Duburawa.