House of Representatives has said President Muhammadu Buhari was neither coaxed nor compelled to sign new the Electoral Act, Chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity, Benjamin Kalu, said, yesterday, while reacting to the judgment of a Federal High Court, Umuahia, that voided Section 84(12) of the Act.

Kalu told journalists, in Abuja, that President Buhari signed the act because of the benefits to the polity, especially in the reform of the electoral process in the country.

“The president signed it into law, but raised an issue about it. There is an assumption out there that there was a precondition for the signing of the Act. No Mr. President was not coaxed into signing the bill into law and was not compelled. He saw the benefits of the electoral reforms and wanted to leave a legacy by cleaning up the space. That was why he signed the bill into law. As Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, who has raised an issue, such an issue should not be swept under the carpet.”