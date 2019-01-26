By Vincent Kalu

The General Overseer of God Pentecostal Mission Churches (GPM), Worldwide, Archbishop John Obiokeke has predicted the defeat of the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking with Sunday Sun yesterday at his church in Iba, Lagos, the clergy, said that in 2016, God showed him the person who would take over from Buhari, and his name started with letter A; any party that gives him nomination will win the 2019 presidential election.

“God then revealed that it was Atiku Abubakar. When the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chose him as its presidential candidate, God told me again that it is sealed and there is no going back because He has chosen him to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari and to lead Nigeria to its glorious destiny.

“My prophecy is the one no body will believe; I give hard prophecies, the ones that nobody believes but in the end they will all come to pass. I have told you that Atiku will win the election, and you are still talking about what other prophets have said, wait, it is just few days away from the presidential election and we will know who are the true prophets of God.

“There is no going back, Atiku has been ordained to take over. When I said earlier that an aircraft was going to hit the tallest building in America, some people who didn’t know laughed me to scorn, but when it happened in September 11, that year, the doubting Thomases were forced to believe,” he recalled.