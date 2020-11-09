Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the arrival of the first effective coronavirus vaccine after a successful human trial phase.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari while reacting to the news that the vaccine has recorded 90 per cent effectiveness against the disease, described the development as a major milestone in medical advance but warned that the world must unite in facilitating the equitable access and distribution of these vaccines to protect people in all countries.

President Buhari reiterated his earlier call that “only a People’s Vaccine with equality and solidarity at its core can protect all of humanity and get our societies safely running again. A bold international agreement cannot wait.”