From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has said the military and other security forces have earned the gratitude and satisfaction of the entire country, for the safe release of the final 23 railway passengers abducted by Boko Haram terrorists.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari, in response to the news that the hostages had been safely released in accordance with his earlier instructions, said that the country owed the military and all other security and intelligence agencies a debt of gratitude for the successful conduct of the operation that resulted in the release of the hostages. He added that these agencies had displayed exceptional capabilities during this time that the rest of the world would not fail to notice.

“This country’s Armed Forces are as good as any. Given needed support and encouragement as we have been doing, there is no task that they cannot accomplish. I commend them for this remarkable outcome,” he said.

President Buhari who congratulated the families of the victims for receiving their loved ones back alive, also expressed pleasure with the effective deployment of both kinetic and non-kinetic processes that ultimately led to the safe release of the remaining captives.

He directed that the relief that comes to the nation arising from the closure of this unfortunate saga must be sustained at all times, all over the federation.

President Buhari also credited his government for resolving the issue and the de-escalation of the terrorism, banditry and kidnapping that surged recently, giving assurances that the efforts will be sustained.