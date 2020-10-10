Sola Ojo, Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday commended the joint efforts of the Nigerian Armed Forces in tackling emerging security threats, saying his administration remains committed to ending security challenges besetting the country.

The President, who stated this in Kaduna as the review officer for the passing out parade in honour of the 287 cadets of the 67 Regular Course and 492 cadets of Short Service Course 46 (Army), challenged the young cadets to take their place in the protection of the sovereignty of Nigerian territorial integrity.

Mr Buhari said he was confident that the training received by the graduating cadets has adequately equipped them to face any challenges in their line of duty, especially as they join their senior colleagues in the field.

The President also commended the management of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) for remaining focused and committed to its core mandate of training officer cadets even at the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, ‘the Nigerian Defence Academy has since its establishment in 1964 continued to train young Nigerians for the Armed Forces to discharge their role of protecting the territorial sovereignty of the nation.

‘I have been made to understand that the Academy in furtherance to enriching its training curriculum recently took cadets on a tour of frontline communities in the North East Theater of operations. The tour was to keep the cadets informed of the challenges of a real battle scenario and to boost their combat readiness.

‘As a retired General, I can say with all sense of responsibility that, I am encouraged by the excellent work invested in the training of these officer cadets for service to this great nation and humanity in general.

‘I commend the Commandant, officers, men and academic staff of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

‘We remain committed to ending the security challenges bedevilling the country. I am confident that the training received by the passing out cadets has adequately equipped them to face any challenges in their line of duty.

‘I must commend the resilience and steadfastness of our personnel in the Armed Forces for their professionalism and bravery in tackling the menace of terrorism, insurgency and armed banditry in the North East and North West zones as well as herders/farmers conflict, kidnapping, piracy and communal clashes in other parts of our country,’ the President stated in his message.

He reminded the graduating cadets of the need to be committed to the country by taking their rightful place among their peers in the Armed Forces of the country just as he warned against any act capable of causing division among them.

‘Soon you will join your senior colleagues in the field and you will be expected to contribute your part in the defence of your country.

‘With the quality of training you have received, I am convinced that you will discharge your duties professionally and responsibly. I can say without ambiguity that the future holds promise for our national defence and security.

‘The loyalty and patriotism displayed by our service personnel must be sustained and strengthened. To my other compatriots, I want to use this forum to appeal to our sense of patriotism.

‘Despite our obvious differences, we must strive to ensure that our actions and utterances are aimed towards strengthening our democratic framework.

‘We must subsume our personal and sectional interests to the overall national aspirations of unity, economic prosperity and good governance,’ he said.