Juliana Taiwo Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari said security agencies have been given all necessary support to win the fight against insecurity.

Buhari spoke, yesterday, when he visited the camps of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in eight local government areas in Katsina state.

The president was at the camps to sympathise with victims who were displaced by banditry in Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Jibiya, Sabuwa, Faskari, and Dandume local government areas.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said Buhari assured that the Federal Government was fully aware of the plight of citizens and will remain focused on delivering on its mandate of securing the lives of citizens.

He said the victims deserved sympathy from the government and other well-meaning Nigerians.

“I am here to sympathise with the entire people of the state over the unfortunate incidents that have been claiming lives of innocent people,” Buhari said.

“Islam did not give individuals the right to kill others without following due process in the court of law.

“The federal and states government will do everything possible to eradicate all forms of insecurity in the nation as soldiers and police have been given all the necessary support by the government. We are doing our best to checkmate the activities of armed bandits and insurgents in the country.”

President Buhari appreciated the interventions of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and her foundation in providing succour to those affected by banditry attacks. He also commended Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal and a bank, Stanbic IBTC, National Commission for Refugees and Displaced Persons and other philanthropic organisations.

The President directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to act fast and extend support to the victims in the affected frontline local councils.

Earlier, Governor Aminu Masari said the eight communities have been contending with recurring incidents of banditry.

“We have assembled some of the victims, and their representative comprising their traditional, religious and community leader before the president,” he said.

“The communities living along the fringes of Rugu forest across these eight LGA’s had to contend with series of recurring incidents of armed bandits.”