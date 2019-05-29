Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Paulinus Aidoghie, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, have just arrived Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of inauguration and swearing-in ceremony for their second term in office.

The President, Federal Republic of Nigeria (2019-2023), President Muhammadu Buhari. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/wtJAI70l5h — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 29, 2019

They were both received by parade commander Brigadier General Umar Isah of the Guards Brigade.

The Guards of Honour played the national anthem, signalling the commencement of the ceremony.