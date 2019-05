Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Paulinus Aidoghie, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha have just arrived, Eagles Square, venue of inauguration and swearing-in ceremony for their second term in office.

They were both received by the parade commander, Brigadier General, Umar Isah, of the Guards Brigade.

The Guards of Honour played the national anthem signalling the commencement of the ceremony.