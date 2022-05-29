From Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja and Tony John, Port Harcourt
President Muhammadu Buhari has described as extremely saddening, the reported deaths of scores of worshippers in a stampede during a religious event yesterday at Polo Club in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Similarly, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, expressed grief over the un- fortunate loss of lives.
According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari, while react- ing to the incident, admonished organisers of religious, political and other big events to plan well and carry them out in a disciplined manner to avert similar calamitous deaths and injuries.
The president directed that “all efforts should be made to provide relief to those injured in the unfortunate incident,” and that disaster and relief agencies of the Federal Government should maintain constant contact with the Rivers State government to ensure that good care is taken of the relief efforts.
President Buhari expressed his condolences and that of the nation to the bereaved families and to the government and people of Rivers State and prayed to the Almighty to repose the souls of the deceased.
Governor Wike, who was disheartened by the tragedy, also mourned the victims and expressed profound condolences to the bereaved families.
Wike, in a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State, I pray for God to grant the bereaved families the fortitude to bear the loss of their loved ones.
“I also pray for the souls of all the faithful departed rest in perfect peace. And to the injured, I wish them a speedy recovery.”
The governor said the Rivers State government would constitute a probe panel to investigate the incident and details on what transpired.
No fewer than 31 persons were feared dead, following the incident which occurred about 8am yesterday (Saturday).
According to reports, members of the public had gathered at Polo Club, following an invitation by the Kings Assembly, a church in Port Harcourt, for the distribution of gift items including foodstuff.
It was further gathered that some persons arrived at the venue on Friday, while others got there as early as 6am yesterday.
Eyewitnesses said at 6am, the gate of Polo Club was already flooded with people who stormed the arena with high expectations of receiving alms from the organisers.
A source that craved anonymity said: “As soon as the bouncers opened the small gate, they rushed in. The next thing was stampede.”
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the death of 31 persons in the tragedy.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, a Deputy Superintendent of Police IDSP), confirmed the incident.
