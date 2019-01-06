Linus Oota, Lafia

The North Central presidential campaign Director of Buhari/Osinbajo presidential joint ticket, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has expressed confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari will still defeat the opposition presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the polls despite the noise being made by few elements who are against the development of the country.

He said Buhari had done well in the delivery of his electoral promises and he would get the support of the people to return and complete his good works.

Senator Adamu stated this at the weekend while flagging off his bid to return to the Senate for the third term to represent Nasarawa West senatorial district on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He asked the people of his senatorial zone and the entire Nasarawa State to vote massively for President Buhari, noting that his administration had made great impact on many ordinary Nigerians who would vote for him on February 16.

READ ALSO Abiola Ajimobi and the imperative of building institutions for lasting legacies

“In the last three years of the APC administration in the country, we have witnessed tremendous progress in the area of infrastructure, human capital development, fight against Boko Haram in Adamawa, Borno, Yobe and other states in the North,” he said.

On his ambition, the ex-governor of the state, he reiterated his commitment to empower more women, youths and care for the aged if given the mandate for the third term.

The state governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, who was represented on the occasion by the state Deputy Governor, Silas Agara, urged the people of the western zone to return Senator Adamu to the Senate for the third time, considering the role he played by standing by the president at the Senate.

He added that Adamu remained a national asset who should be returned to the National Assembly as a reward for his statesmanship.

Others who spoke at the event included the APC governorship candidates in Nasarawa and Benue states Engr Abdullahi Sule and Hon Emmanuel Jime as well the new emir of Nasarawa, and the immediate-past Minister of Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman Jibrin.