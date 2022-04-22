From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on Friday, assured that the Dangote Refinery would be ready for commissioning before President Muhammadu Buhari tenure ends in 2023.

He made this disclosure to State House Correspondents on Friday after meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Asked when the refinery would be ready for operations, the Forbe’s Africa richest man said “by the grace of God, Mr. President will come and commission before the end of his tenure”.

He explained that, when operational, the refinery would create jobs and generate more tax money, which would be used by government to develop the country further.

“In the near future they are expect to see more employment, they are expect to see more prosperity. We keep doing new things and good things and also we keep paying our taxes, which will complement the government’s effort in providing education, good health and the rest”, he said.

Asked if he worried about potash scarcity as a result of the Russian/Ukrainian conflict, Dangote said there was no need for worry as only 26 percent of the world’s potash supply comes from the two countries.

“No, we are not concerned. Well, there are some few other countries that have it, it’s not only Ukraine that has it. Yes, Ukraine and Russia have about 26 percent of the world’s potash, but it does not mean that you cannot source potash elsewhere. So I’m not really very concerned, the concern is just about price”, he said.