From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

In spite of the challenges confronting Nigeria as a nation, former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Tuesday assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari will leave the country in 2023 better than he met it in 2015, when the mantle of leadership of the country fell on him.

He gave the assurance on Tuesday in the lecture, entitled: ‘APC and the Post-President Muhammadu Buhari Era, the Task Ahead of Us’, that he delivered at Press Week of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, where where he was awarded the ‘Nation’s Bridge Builder and Icon of Progressive Bloc’, by the union under the leadership of Ademola Babalola.

Former First Lady of Oyo State, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, was also honoured with with the Oyo State Most Influential Woman of the Year, by the NUJ in the state. Other two personalities that were also honoured on Tuesday are Senator Abdulfatai Buhari of Oyo North senatorial district, and Seyi Adisa, representing Afijio state constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly. The occasion was chaired by Chairman, Nigerian Communication Commissions (NCC), Prof. Adeolu Akande.

Amosun, who was represented former Secretary to the State to Ogun State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, urged those aspiring to succeed Buhari to leverage on significants of Buhari’s achievements to move the nation forward.

He noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Buhari has met majority of yarnings of Nigerians, adding that the President would always put the interest of Nigerians first ahead of his personal interest or gain, saying those criticising Buhari’s administration presently would praise him after leaving the corridors of power in 2023.

His words: “The topic you chose for this discourse is very apt. It is a topic that essentially connotes a level of anxiety about what will happen after this administration and particularly what the leadership should do to sustain the many gains of the PMB era.

“While I will not pretend that every Nigerian accepts every one of Buhari administration policies and programmes, there is unanimity and clear consensus that, in real terms, President Muhammadu Buhari had done so much for our nation and when he steps down in May 2023, he will be leaving behind a far better Nigeria than he met in 2015.

“The challenge in my view, with all due respect, is that the naysayers chose to obfuscate and underreport the life changing and significant successes, recorded by the PMB administration but, for convenience, will rather dwell on other issues yet unresolved and things that divide us as a nation. It ought not to be so.”

Amosun, who noted that the administration of Buhari has acquired 38 aircraft and other security gadgets within the past six years to ensure security of the nation, also advised that the 2023 general elections need proper planing because it would determine the future of our nation, adding that APC should continue to build democracy and make the people to know that political power belongs to the people.

His words: “We shall continue to advocate electoral reform to make politics free from electoral malpractices. We shall work harder in one accord to sustain and transform what Buhari’s administration has done.

“Our party remains indebted to Buhari for his leadership and political patient. As a party, we shall remain peaceful and grow as a family, and ready to sheperd Nigeria to greatness.”