By Chinelo Obogo

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari, would in January visit the state to commission some of the signature projects like the Lekki Deep Seaport.

Sanwo-Olu made this revelation on Tuesday during the All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos East rally held at Ikorodu Townhall.

While urging residents to ensure they go and collect their PVCs and vote for the party’s candidates, Sanwo-Olu said his administration gas fulfilled the promises made to Lagosians at the start of his administration.

“It is an honour that you have turned out in your numbers to honour all our candidates at all levels in Lagos East. We also want you to come out in your numbers and vote and on February 25, our leader, Bola Tinubu, will be declared the winner of the presidential election.

“We are very proud to say that we have been able to fulfill our campaign promises for Lagos East with many signature projects. In January, President Muhammadu Buhari will come to Lagos to commission the Lekki Deep Sea Port and all our signature projects.

Whatever we are doing here would be a waste if you don’t come out to vote. We have to go house to house and convince our people to come. You must get your PVCs because without that, you can’t vote,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Lagos State APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, earlier said they were not there to campaign but to give account of the stewardship of the APC led administration in Lagos State and the fulfillment of the THEMES agenda of the governor and called out some Lagos government officials to reel out Sanwo-Olu’s achievements.

Many of the party leaders turned up for the rally including members of the Governing Advisory Council (GAC), the deputy governor, Femi Hamzat, the Director General of the campaign council for Lagos, Ganiyu Solomon, the Lagos APC chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, all National and State Assembly candidates in Lagos East and many state government officials.