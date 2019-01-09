“Since Buhari came into office, EFCC has recovered from looters some 794 billion naira, 261 million dollars and 1.1million pounds.”

Musa Jibril

Otunba Tunji Omoregha, the Deputy National Coordination (South) of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, has said that the reelection of President Buhari in 2019 will go down well for All Progressives Congress (APC) despite the rumblings across the country.

Nigerians are disenchanted with the Buhari presidency, but you have been trumpeting about him being the best person to lead Nigeria still. Where did you derive your conviction?

When he was in CPC, we once had a crowded discussion with him, since then, because of what he stood for, what I have known him to be even right from my university days, I see him as a man of integrity, a man who does not believe in amassing wealth, a content man.

But in the past three years, there has been a gradual erosion of that reputation. What do you think?

For those that have ruled this country in the past till today, I can count on my fingers several properties that belong to either past ministers or heads of state, I am only aware of just one property that belongs to Buhari in Daura. He has no house in Abuja. In his asset declaration form, this man has no foreign bank account. He has no oil bloc. And the man is content with his pension as a former head of state and retired general of the Nigerian Army. He is not a greedy person. I have trust in his ability to take this country to a better position.

It has been argued severally that being an incorrigible person does not translate into effective leadership. An example is made of his regime, that his government is showing lack of creativity in reinventing the economy. What is your take?

I have heard people said that when PDP was in power a bag of rice was cheaper. It is unfortunate that Nigerians do not pay attention to history. Remember in August 2012, the coordinator of the economy then, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said that Nigeria is gradually slipping into recession and that if we fail to save, we would end up having a problem. The then Governor of the Central Bank, now Emir Sanusi of Kano, also raised the alarm. Even Prof Charles Soludo said he sympathised with whoever is coming to take over this country from President Jonathan because so far we had lost in excess of over one trillion dollars. So the recession was a gradual process that took time to metamorphose into where we are now. And we should give President Buhari some credits. Because Nigeria is one of a few countries that went into recession and within a year came out of it. So, the recession did not start in 2015. Dr Okonjo-Iweala had raised the alarm in 2012, at the time we were selling more oil and we were not saving.

The president in 2015 campaigned to curb the Boko Haram challenge. Now the menace has taken a different form, with even deadlier additions like the herdsmen carnage. Now in another election year, Nigerians will not be hoodwinked with insecurity rhetoric again. How will the status quo impact on your assignment?

But President Buhari has done so well in the aspect of security. Before he came in 2015, even those of in Lagos did not feel safe. Boko Haram had already penetrated Abuja. We should remember the bombing of the United Nations building in Abuja. The insurgents were all over the place. Their flags were flying in some parts of Nigeria. But this government was able to push them back. When they use the expression that ‘Boko Haram has been decimated,’ it is not an overstatement. As we speak today there is nowhere in this country where the Boko Haram flag is flying, though in retreat they have been hitting soft targets. The fight is in a phase where what is most needed now is intelligence gathering.

But they still struck with devastating effect in Metele recently?

What happened in Metele is as a result of the porous border that we have. The problem is not in Nigeria. They came from outside the country and that was why the president has had a comprehensive meeting with some of the countries surrounding us. What happened at Metele is an error that can happen to any country. It wasn’t as if our soldiers were not capable. The remaining miscreants operating as Boko Harams are not even Nigerians, they are mercenaries. They come in easily because of our porous border to attack and then sneak back into the neighbouring countries. Never again will such a thing happen.