By Daniel Kanu

Minister of Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has commended the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership on remarkable efforts at promoting and strengthening science and technology efforts in the country.

He lauded the president for, according to him, “working very hard to help our nation attain true greatness”.

The minister made the remarks at the commemoration of the 2021 World Science Day for Peace and Development, held yesterday in Lagos.

Though the world event is usually celebrated on November 10 of every year, Onu said that “it is being done today, Saturday, November 13, 2021, because we felt that it is important that the commemoration for this year is done in Lagos, the home of industry in our country”.

Onu used the occasion to list the additional five policies approved by the Federal Executive Council which includes: the National Science, Technology and Innovation Roadmap 2017-2030, National Strategy for Competitiveness in Raw Materials and Products Development, and Presidential Executive Order No. 5 (A revolutionary document that places the Nigerian professionals, contractors, and manufacturers at the centre of economic activities), among others.

The Minister said: “No nation has ever become truly great without deploying science and technology in nation-building.

“I will like to use this opportunity to call on all Nigerians, both young and old to use science to fully understand who we are so that our journey to greatness can be smoother and easier.

“The future with respect to achieving food scarcity, producing safe drinking water, for all Nigerians in addition to its use in agriculture and industry; providing shelter for our people, getting enough drugs, etc, all require science.”

The minister noted that his ministry has carried out tremendous reforms to prepare it to serve the nation for not just this decade, but also for a very long time to come.

According to him, “all the efforts have been made to help create jobs for our young people, fight and defeat extreme poverty, rebuild the middle-class, strengthen the economy, create wealth for both individuals and the nation”.

He disclosed that “by linking science more closely with society, World Science Day for Peace and Development aims to ensure that citizens are kept informed of developments in science.

“It also underscores the role scientists play in broadening our understanding of the remarkable, fragile planet we call home and in making our societies more sustainable”.

