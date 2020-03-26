Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari is working to keep Nigerians safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on his Twitter handle @FemAdesina described those spreading lies as people with diseased minds incapable of clean and edifying thoughts.

The Presidential Spokesman was apparently reacting to an audio making the rounds on social media that President Muhammadu Buhari and his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari has been flown out for medical attention abroad.

The lady in question claimed that she has a friend whose husband is an air force pilot and was asked to fly the President and his chief of staff out but could not because he’s under quarantine having recently returned from Dubai.

The unnamed lady claimed that another pilot was allegedly procured and flew Buhari and Kyari out to receive treatment outside the country.

Adesina tweeted: “Why do some people imagine vain things and concoct lies and evil? Simple. Their minds are diseased, and incapable of clean and edifying thoughts. President Buhari is on top of ensuring that Nigerians are kept safe from Covid-19. The good work continues.”

Meanwhile a presidential source disclosed to Daily Sun that President Buhari was at his official residence.

According to the source: “President Buhari is at home.”

On Monday it emerged that Kyari, had contracted the virus.

Buhari‘a test result for COVID-19 revealed he is negative.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s result also returned negative to coronavirus.