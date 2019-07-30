Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Following the completion of the screening of 43 ministerial nominees forwarded by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Senate, work has now commenced to assign portfolio to them.

Buhari, last week, forwarded the names of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation as ministers.

The senators had grilled the nominees based on their professions, working experiences/previous positions held, among others without knowledge of what portfolios each of them will be assigned.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement commended the Senate for its swift and efficient process of screening and confirmation of the ministers.

Shehu who did not disclosed the exact date the cabinet will be inaugurated said, “specific portfolios shall be assigned with the inauguration of the cabinet.”

He said: “The Presidency praises the diligence of the Senate in confirming the ministerial nominees, whilst also ensuring a swift and efficient process.

“The people of Nigeria want results, and with this list of ministers, we are confident they shall be delivered.”

Shehu expresses confidence that this crop of ministers will deliver on the next level promises of the All Progressive Congress (APC) led Administration.

According to him, “This is a fine, capable and committed group of individuals. Working together, they shall help achieve what we all want and labour toward: a secure, prosperous, corruption-free nation in which nobody is left behind, and talents can flourish.

“The executive approaches this 9th National Assembly with a renewed spirit of openness and enthusiasm. “Where once we sometimes found impasse, we welcome collaboration; where once suspicion took hold, together, we shall demonstrate mutual trust.

“Scrutiny should never mean deadlock but proper governance. “And with a new swathe of national legislators and ministers, we are confident the executive and the legislature can – in partnership – unleash the change Nigerians deserve.”