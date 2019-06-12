Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Paulinus Aidoghie, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, his wife, Aisha, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo and world leaders on Wednesday watched a parade march pass of military troops at the Democracy Day celebration at Eagle Square, Abuja.

VIDEO: President @MBuhari arrives Eagles Square, for the celebration of the 2019 Democracy Day.#AsovillaToday pic.twitter.com/g17UOuqBrl — Government of Nigeria (@AsoRock) June 12, 2019

President @MBuhari Inspects the Guards Brigade, at the 2019 Democracy Day happening now at the Eagles Square, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/hCelC7uSem — Government of Nigeria (@AsoRock) June 12, 2019

This will be followed by a military musical display, silent drills and cultural troupe performance by Guards Brigade troops and National Cultural Ensembles.

Amongst those present are President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz; President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame; President of Liberia, George Weah; President of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso and President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Others are President of Zimbabwe,Emmerson Mnangagwa; President of Senegal,Macky Sall; Prime Minister of Uganda, Ruhakana Rugunda, President of the Gambia Adama Barrow and President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou among others.