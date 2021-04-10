From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari joined other world leaders to pay tributes to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in England yesterday. He was aged 99.

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II, according to the Buckingham Palace, passed on peacefully at Windsor Castle.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” the Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The Royal Family further said it joined with people around the world in mourning the loss of Prince Philip.

Prince Philip was discharged from the King Edward VII hospital on March 16. Phillip was reported to have been recuperating after undergoing a heart surgery at the St Bartholomew’s Hospital.

Born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark on June 10, 1921, into the Greek and Danish royal families, Philip went on exile at the age of 18.

Having schooled in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, he was enlisted into the British Royal Navy in 1939. He married Queen Elizabeth 11 on November 20, 1947, and the royal couple had four children namely: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “The death of the Duke of Edinburgh is the end of an era. Prince Philip was one of the greatest and publicly recognisable international figures whose contributions to the Commonwealth will be remembered for generations to come.

“Prince Philip was a great man in his own right who made enormous contributions to philanthropic activities and charities especially for wildlife conservation and youth development programmes in more than 130 countries.”

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said it was with great sadness that he received word from Buckingham Palace that Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99.

Johnson, in a statement said Philip earned the affection of generations in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world.

“He was the longest serving consort in history, one of the last surviving people in this country to have served in the second world war at Cape Matapan, where he was mentioned in despatches for bravery and in the invasion of Sicily, where he saved his ship by his quick thinking and from that conflict he took an ethic of service that he applied throughout the unprecedented changes of the post war era.

Also reacting to the demise of Prince Philip, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, said the High Commission was very saddened over the development.

United States President Joe Biden, said Prince Philip’s legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavours he shaped.

“Jill and I are keeping the Queen and Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the people of the United Kingdom in our hearts during this time,” Biden said.

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, expressed his deepest condolences to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, said his thoughts were with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.