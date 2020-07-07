Chinenye Anuforo

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday wrote the senate to confirm Umar Danbatta as the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

In June, the ministry of communications and digital economy said the president had approved Danbatta’s reappointment for another term of five years.

Buhari’s request was contained in a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

The president based his request on section 8(1) of the NCC act.

“In accordance with the provisions of section 8 subsection 1 of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) act, 2003, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the senate the nomination of professor Umar Danbatta as executive vice chairman of the governing board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for a second term of five years.”

“It is my hope that the senate will consider and confirm the nominees in the usual expeditious manner”, the letter read.